Edna Tatonetti, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 4th, 2019. Born December 21st, 1925 in Canton, Ohio, Edna met and married Frank Tatonetti in Cleveland.They relocated to Ft. Lauderdale where they shared many happy years of marriage until Frank's 1976 death. Edna is survived by her son Cam Tatonetti, his wife Debbie, and their children Jason Tatonetti, Cara Pavek, and Josh Tatonetti; her daughter Nancy Lear, her husband Robert, and their son Matthew Lear; her son Dan Tatonetti; her daughter Judy Conner, her husband Mike, and their son Timmy Conner; her daughter Lisa Tatonetti; and three great-grandchildren: Emma Pavek and Harper and Brooks Lear. In lieu of flowers donations be made to Mary Ann's Foster Closet: https://maryannscloset.org/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019