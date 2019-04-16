Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Tatonetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna L. Tatonetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna L. Tatonetti Obituary
Edna Tatonetti, 93, of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 4th, 2019. Born December 21st, 1925 in Canton, Ohio, Edna met and married Frank Tatonetti in Cleveland.They relocated to Ft. Lauderdale where they shared many happy years of marriage until Frank's 1976 death. Edna is survived by her son Cam Tatonetti, his wife Debbie, and their children Jason Tatonetti, Cara Pavek, and Josh Tatonetti; her daughter Nancy Lear, her husband Robert, and their son Matthew Lear; her son Dan Tatonetti; her daughter Judy Conner, her husband Mike, and their son Timmy Conner; her daughter Lisa Tatonetti; and three great-grandchildren: Emma Pavek and Harper and Brooks Lear. In lieu of flowers donations be made to Mary Ann's Foster Closet: https://maryannscloset.org/
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.