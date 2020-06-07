Edward (Ed) Arthur Goler, 78, of Coral Springs, FL, passed away on May 30, 2020. Son of the late Herman Goler and Celia Polin Goler, Ed was born on August 18, 1941 in Syracuse, NY. In 1981, his family moved to Coral Springs where he remained a life-long resident.



Ed attended Nottingham High School in Syracuse and proudly served in the U.S. Marines from 1958 to 1962.



Ed was a natural-born salesman and worked for Gillman Paper Company until he transitioned to entrepreneurship. With his wife, Lynn, Ed opened Quick Pix and later ASAP Photo in Coral Springs.



Besides Ed's family, he loved Syracuse basketball and had become an avid reader.



He is survived by his son, Michael Goler, (Karen), daughter, Marla Goler, daughter Deborah Clatsoff, daughter Emily Schmitz, sister Marilyn Goler DeRight (Robert), grandchildren Kenny, Andrew, TJ, Rebecca, Lexi and Adam, nephew Daniel DeRight and niece Kate DeRight.



He is predeceased by his wife, Lynn Goler.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



