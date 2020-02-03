|
Ed,age 98,WWII Veteran,B-25 Bomber co-pilot,has boarded his last flight,joining his wife Shirley, and sons, Eric and Dana,into the great beyond. Dad was awarded 6 medals,including a Purple Heart. I would like to thank Ross and the staff at The Bridge at Garden Plaza for adding 10 great years to his life. His send off will be Tuesday,Feb. 4th,at 12:30 pm,at Menorah Gardens,21100 Griffin Rd,Southwest Ranches,954-434-1531. If you are in the area and would like to pay your respects to a member of the Greatest Generation, you are more than welcome to attend.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 3, 2020