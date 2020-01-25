Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Allen Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Allen Phillips Obituary
Born June 4, 1955 in Illinois, Edward Allen Phillips passed to Eternal Life on January 16, 2020 under the compassionate care of the Vitas Hospice Unit at Broward Health North, Deerfield Beach. A 40 year resident of Fort Lauderdale and more recently of Pompano Beach, Ed Phillips is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Mr. Norman J. Embree, sister Fran Johnson of Port Orange, Florida and brother Lenny Phillips of Woodburn, Kentucky. Ed is also survived by his little dachshunds 'Ava' and 'Trudy'.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -