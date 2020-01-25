|
Born June 4, 1955 in Illinois, Edward Allen Phillips passed to Eternal Life on January 16, 2020 under the compassionate care of the Vitas Hospice Unit at Broward Health North, Deerfield Beach. A 40 year resident of Fort Lauderdale and more recently of Pompano Beach, Ed Phillips is survived by his beloved companion of 30 years, Mr. Norman J. Embree, sister Fran Johnson of Port Orange, Florida and brother Lenny Phillips of Woodburn, Kentucky. Ed is also survived by his little dachshunds 'Ava' and 'Trudy'.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020