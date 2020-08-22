Edward B. Hirsh passed away on August 20 at the age of 93 at his home in Lauderhill, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Green) Hirsh, sons Steven (Kathy), Stuart and Marlon (Vivi) and grandchildren Sterling (Elizabeth), Dahlia and Hailey. Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Ed and his family moved to Cleveland Heights and then to Miami in 1972. He left the insurance business to become a Realtor and moved to Boynton Beach soon after Hurricane Andrew. Ed had a wonderful sense of humor and was mentally sharp to the end. He was a dedicated husband and caregiver. He cherished family and was a great dad, always supportive, insightful and fun to be with. He is already missed.



