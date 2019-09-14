|
|
Dr. Edward Benjamin Sterns, 95, died Thursday, September 12 in Boynton Beach, FL. Born in 1924 in Orange, N.J., Ed was a bright and mischievous student who enlisted in the army at age 19 and served in World War II in Africa and Europe, where he saw combat and served a stint as a mayor of a German town in the aftermath of the war.
Back in the States, he completed his undergraduate studies at University of Pennsylvania and dental school at NYU. He met and married the love of his life, Janet, who survives him as his wife of 72 years. As a dentist he was beloved at his practices in Westfield and Millburn, N.J.
Ed lived with panache. He loved travel, dining, dancing, golf, well-tailored clothing, his dogs, and a Dewars on the rocks. He was a crossword puzzle whiz. Ever the winking schoolboy, he brought merriment and a dash of mischief wherever he went. Most of all he took great pleasure in his family. He is survived by, in addition to Janet, his children, Robin and Chip Millard and Debra and Judson Stein (he also treasured being a father to his son-in-law, the late Leslie Apirian); his grandchildren Jennifer and Michael Hedden, Lauren and Ari Apirian, Danielle and Andrew Chizzik, and Alexis and Jason Schlachter; and his great-grandchildren Lizi, Nicole, Grayden, Gavin, Scarlett, Max, Owen, William, Lily, and Ross.
Memorial donations may be made to ?the and PetSmart Charities.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019