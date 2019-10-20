|
Our Beloved; EDWARD ANDREW BECKER, passed from this life and set sail for an even better life on October 17,2019 at sunset. He was born on February 10, 1932 in Valley Stream, NY. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Edna L Becker & Father, John Becker, Sr.;2 sisters, Patricia Monteleone and Frances Becker; and 1 brother John Becker Jr. He is survived by his Partner of 41 years, Gordon L. Miller, and brothers, George Becker,Sr., Donald Becker, Sr., and Ronald Becker; and numerous nieces and nephews, Visitation will be at Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home, 2505 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors, Monday 10.21.19, from 4 to 7 PM.Graveside service and final burial will be at Pinelawn Cemetery, Farmingdale, Long Island, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Am. or a . Pray for understanding.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019