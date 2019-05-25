Edward was born to parents Charles and Claire Cutler on April 25, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Hahnemann School of Medicine in Philadelphia and graduated from the Mayo School of Medicine in Minnesota with a specialty in Cardiology. He moved to Miami, Florida in the early 1950's and practiced medicine at Baptist Hospital of Miami and South Miami Hospital for the better part of 50 years. Edward was a devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather and loved to fish, golf and travel with his family. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his sons, Charles (Robyn), Bruce (Kim), Glenn, daughter-in-law, Michelle; and grandchildren, Sari, Jamie, Brandon, Myles, Claire, Juliette, Elle, and Laila. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St, Doral, FL 33172. Shiva will be held from 1:00–8:00PM on Monday, May 27, 2019 and from 4:00-9:00PM on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Jacobs' Residence in Embassy Lakes, Cooper City, FL. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. 305-592-0690 Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary