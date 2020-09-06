1/2
Edward F. Joyce
1933 - 2020
Edward F. Joyce; Husband, Family Man, Businessman, Coach, Veteran. The Joyce Family is proud to celebrate the life and accomplishments of their patriarch. Devoted husband to one woman, Josephine for over 60 years; brother of Patricia, James, Mary Catherine; father of five sons. His life experiences provided ample fuel for meaningful life lessons and stories enjoyed by family and friends. Survived by sister Mary Catherine Lynch; sister-in-law Rosanne Kiedaisch; sons, Edward, Patrick, Michael, Jerry, Kenneth; grandchildren, Ryan Kyle, Amber, Jordan, Collin, Brendan, Amanda, Alexandria, Sophia; great-grandfather to five. A wise man who lived, laughed and loved so many. We miss you! Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, September 8th, 11:00 AM, All Saints Catholic Church. Private interment following in South Florida National Cemetery, with military honors. Family requests in lieu of flowers donation to: Military Assistance Pantry Inc.,Tax ID 83-3006988, Paypal:militaryassistancepantry@MAIL.com, 1333 Blue Creek Road Lot 59, Jacksonville, NC 28540. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family. A wonderful man will be missed.
joe and Bobbi kirner
Friend
