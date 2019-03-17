Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
(954) 753-8960
Edward F. St. John

Edward F. St. John Obituary
Edward F. St. John, 95, passed away on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at Bright Horizons, Assisted Living facility in Coral Springs, Fl. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, December 24th, 1923. He was educated in Fall River schools, served in the USMC in WWII and Korea. He retired in 1990 as Publisher of Fall River Herald news, after 49 years in the newspaper business. In 1990, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Public Service from U Mass, Dartmouth. After retirement, he and his wife did volunteer work with the International Executive Service Corps. This work took them to Russia and Ukraine. He is survived by his wife Hope and step-children, John Brady of Kingston, NY, and Shannon Brady of Beverly, Mass. Three children, Edward Jr., Judith and James, pre-deceased him. Services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, March 18th, 2019 at Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs. Neptune Society is handling cremation. Memorial donations to , Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
