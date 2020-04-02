Home

Weiner, Edward F., age 85, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Atkinson, NH and Andover on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Born and raised in Lawrence, MA, Ed graduated from Lawrence High School and earned his business degree from University of Massachusetts. After college he entered the family furniture business, Weiner's Furniture in Lawrence, which he took over from his father and later expanded with stores in Nashua and Plaistow, NH. Ed ran the business until he retired in 1994.

Prior to entering the furniture business, Ed served in the Army as a crypto operator where he was stationed in Paris, France. Ed often recalled these as some of the best times in his life and retold his Army stories many times to friends and family.

For 55 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Jane (Segal) Weiner. Loving father of Robin Weiner of Venice, CA, Linda Weiner of Jamaica Plain, MA and Steven & Lauran Weiner of Dallas, TX. Adored Papa of Chloe and Sophie Weiner. Dear brother of Nat (& Donna) Weiner and the late Betty Ann (& Harold) Landy. Lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews.

Many years ago, he famously coined the family's motto "When it comes down to it, it's all about Family!" And to him, there was never anything more important.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and Shiva are private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, MA 01810 or Linda's Annual Pan Mass Challenge Bike Ride to raise money for Lung Cancer Research. Donations can be made online at http://www2.pmc.org/profile/LW0119 or mailed to Linda's Home, payable to the PMC.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2020
