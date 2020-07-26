83 passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bayonet Point Regional Medical Center in Hudson, Florida. Eddie was born in Kingston, Jamaica and had been a resident of South Florida for more than 40 years. He is survived by his wife Alarene of 27 years, daughter Dyanne Knight-Martin of Chicago, Illinois, son Wayne Knight of Orlando, Florida and two grandsons, Jordan and Kyle. Eddie was a graduate of Howard University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later time.



