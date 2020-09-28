In loving memory of Edward G. Riefberg, of Boynton Beach Fla., who passed away



September 13, 2020 at 90 years old.



Eddie is survived by his 3 children and their spouses, Debbie Hertzberg, Donna Cohen and Mitchel Riefberg and 6 grandchildren… Hayley, Tara, Brendan, Trevor, Dane & Talia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lila.



Ed could fix almost anything, had a quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He lived life to fullest and he will be truly missed, but never forgotten.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store