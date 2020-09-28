In loving memory of Edward G. Riefberg, of Boynton Beach Fla., who passed away
September 13, 2020 at 90 years old.
Eddie is survived by his 3 children and their spouses, Debbie Hertzberg, Donna Cohen and Mitchel Riefberg and 6 grandchildren… Hayley, Tara, Brendan, Trevor, Dane & Talia. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Lila.
Ed could fix almost anything, had a quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He lived life to fullest and he will be truly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.