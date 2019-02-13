Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Edward Lawdan
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Edward Henry Lawdan Sr. (93) passed away February 7, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois and worked as a Mechanical Design Engineer. He proudly served with the US Navy and was a WWII vet. He followed into death his loved wife Lydia. He is survived by his 4 children Diane (James), Edward Jr. (Kathy), Linda (Mark) and Dennis (Leslie), 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to the . Visitation will be held Friday, February 15 3:00PM - 7:00PM at the T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
