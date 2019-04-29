Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
305-932-2700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL 33180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Lesen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward J. Lesen Obituary
Edward J. Lesen, 81, of Hallandale Beach, FL (formerly of Yonkers, NY) passed away on April 24th, 2019 after a brief illness. Ed retired from the New York City Board of Education where he worked as a guidance counselor. A longtime activist, contributor to his community and charitable organizations, Ed was Treasurer of the Broward County Chapter of the National Organization for Women and former President of Southern Westchester NOW. He was a founder of the Broward Women's Emergency Fund and My Sister's Place, a domestic violence shelter in Westchester, NY, and former President of the Board of Directors of the Hemispheres Condo Assoc. Ed was passionate about justice, women's rights, humor, music, and culture. Beloved and missed by many friends and family, Ed is survived by his life partner Clarice Pollock, daughter Amy, stepdaughter Linda, and stepsons Dennis, Patrick, and Kevin. Donations in Ed's name may be made to the Broward Women's Emergency Fund by check to BWEF, 2215 Cypress Island Dr. #602, Pompano Beach, FL 33069. A memorial gathering to honor Ed will be held on May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapels, 18840 West Dixie Hwy, N. Miami Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
Download Now