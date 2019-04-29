Edward J. Lesen, 81, of Hallandale Beach, FL (formerly of Yonkers, NY) passed away on April 24th, 2019 after a brief illness. Ed retired from the New York City Board of Education where he worked as a guidance counselor. A longtime activist, contributor to his community and charitable organizations, Ed was Treasurer of the Broward County Chapter of the National Organization for Women and former President of Southern Westchester NOW. He was a founder of the Broward Women's Emergency Fund and My Sister's Place, a domestic violence shelter in Westchester, NY, and former President of the Board of Directors of the Hemispheres Condo Assoc. Ed was passionate about justice, women's rights, humor, music, and culture. Beloved and missed by many friends and family, Ed is survived by his life partner Clarice Pollock, daughter Amy, stepdaughter Linda, and stepsons Dennis, Patrick, and Kevin. Donations in Ed's name may be made to the Broward Women's Emergency Fund by check to BWEF, 2215 Cypress Island Dr. #602, Pompano Beach, FL 33069. A memorial gathering to honor Ed will be held on May 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Levitt-Weinstein Memorial Chapels, 18840 West Dixie Hwy, N. Miami Beach. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary