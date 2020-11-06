Edward J. Santos, 78 of Pembroke Pines, Florida, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on November 1, 2020 at his home sweet home. Funeral Mass service will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, in SW Ranches, November 12, 10:00 am with Reverend Jaime Acevedo. Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Pat, 4 daughters Beth, Patti, Susan and Edna, son-in-laws, 10 grandchildren, sister Maureen and many family members. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark Catholic Church, 5601 S. Flamingo Rd. SW Ranches, FL 33330, 954-434-3777, in memory of Edward J. Santos.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store