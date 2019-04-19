Ed Weaver, age 87, died in his Plantation home of 57 years on April 12, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born June 28, 1931 in Pittsburgh PA, he lived in the area until journeying to Slippery Rock College where he met his future wife of 52 years, Mary Jane Hetzler. In 1956, after serving in the Korean War, they moved to Melrose Park until 1962 when they built their current home in Plantation Park. There he raised a family and spent his entire career at Stranahan H.S. as a history teacher, guidance director, and coach. Dad was silly, had a heart of gold, and was loved by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane, son E. John (Johnny), and step grandchild Shawnette. Dad is survived by daughters Sally and Dawn Anne, son in law David Blasco, grandchildren Corrinne, Drew, Alex, and step grandchild Aisha. There will be no service, as he wished. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Dad loved his dogs, so donations may be made to the Humane Society of Broward Co. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary