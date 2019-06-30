|
|
Edward (Eddie) Michael Stulpin, 71, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019.
Eddie was born in McKeesport, PA on January 30, 1948 to the late Edward P. Stulpin and Erma J. (Popp) Stulpin. Eddie had a great sense of humor, full of sarcasm and was a force to be reckoned with. He loved Florida, the sun, and the ocean and will now forever be part of it. Eddie will be greatly missed by many friends from all over the country and his family in Omaha, NE that loved him very much.
There are no services scheduled. Arrangements by Neptune Society Fort Lauderdale 954-771-3270
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 30, 2019