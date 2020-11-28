Edward P. Kompa, 69, a resident of Ft. Lauderdale, passed away on November 16, 2020.



Ed was born in Beaver Falls, PA. He was the devoted and proud father to two sons, Bradley E. Kompa (deceased) and Justin P. Kompa. Ed was a sports lover and coached his boys in T-ball, Little League baseball, youth basketball. Ed was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the courses with his sons and lifelong friends and watching the Miami Heat.



He was employed by Rebel Exterminators for several years prior to establishing his own company, Kompa Pest Control, with his son Bradley Kompa.



Ed was loved by family and friends and left his mark of love and laughter wherever he went. He is survived by his son, Justin P. Kompa, Pittsburgh, PA; sister Susan Dillon, Orlando, FL; brother John Kompa, Norwalk, OH; brother Richard Kompa, Douglas, MA; Thomas Kompa, Orefield, PA; sister Marianne Kompa, Cary, NC; sisters-in law, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was pre-deceased by his son Bradley, and brother Chester William (Bill) Kompa.



Memorial services to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store