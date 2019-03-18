Edward Buckles, known to friends as "Buck" passed away on March 8, 2019 at University Hospital Hospice Unit in Tamarac, Florida. Edward is survived by his 2 daughters, Kim Benson and Danielle Bowman along with their husbands, 5 grandchildren and ex wife Judith Buckles. He was proceeded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Murray and his brother William Buckles.Edward was born in Rutherford, New Jersey in 1945 and then moved with his family to Hollywood, Florida when he was a young boy. He played football and went on to play at Boise State University. After graduating he returned home to work in the family business of Gene's Sporting Goods in Hollywood. A private family gathering is scheduled for this summer.A grateful thank you to Vitas Hospice for such loving care during his last few months. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary