Edward Sigvard Edlund passed away peacefully at his daughter's home in Anchorage, Alaska on April 30, 2020 at the age of 84. He had an amazing life spending summers in Alaska and winters in south Florida. Edward was born to Oscar and Doris Edlund in Detroit, Michigan on December 27, 1935. He married the love of his life, Donna Pratt, in 1956. They moved to south Florida where he worked in the transformer manufacturing industry. In 1972 he started his own business, Southeastern Transformer Inc. with his business partner Anna Rossi. He and Donna had three children, one son and two daughters. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, driving sports cars, scuba diving, sailing on Biscayne Bay and playing tennis. He was an IFR rated private pilot and once flew his family on vacation from south Florida to the Grand Canyon in his Cessna 172. He was an incredible husband and father.



He sold his transformer business in 1996 and felt very blessed to then enjoy 24 years of active retirement. He developed a passion for dog rescue, rescuing several Golden Retrievers. He continued his love for tennis, he could be seen riding his motorcycle to the tennis courts up until just a few months ago. He especially liked it when he was asked to be a substitute tennis player for the women's teams, he always said how he considered it to be such an honor to be asked to join them. He was a true gentleman. He also enjoyed traveling. He visited his ancestral home of Sweden with his family in 2014, and most recently cruised the Greek Isles.



His was a life well lived. He was loved and cherished by his family and many friends. He was a humble and generous man who lived an incredible life. He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Cindy and Kathy; son Jeff; sister Nancy; grandchildren Amanda, Noah, Harper and Hayes; good friends Phil and CarolAnn; and his dog Chance.



