Boca Raton, Florida - Edward Slotkin, age 95, beloved father, brother, and grandfather, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in his home in Boca Raton, Florida.
Ed is survived by his sister, Arline Binder; his son Lee and daughter-in-law Ann and their sons Scott, Alex, and Zach; and his son Gary and daughter-in-law Julie and their children Jason and wife Erin, Jackie and husband Joe, and Jordan. He is pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy, his mother Miriam, and his father Morris.
Ed was born in the Bronx, New York, to Morris and Miriam Slotkin, recent immigrants from Europe, on October 31, 1924. His father died when he was 13 years old, after which he moved to Woodbridge, NJ with his mother and sister. He attended Woodbridge High School where he played basketball.
Shortly after high school he enlisted in the army to serve in World War II, where he was captured in the Battle of the Bulge. After a few days in a German POW camp, he and other American Jewish POWs were taken to Berga, a sub-camp of the Buchenwald concentration camp. Toward the end of the war, the Nazis took all the Berga concentration camp prisoners, both civilian and POW, on a death march that lasted 18 days and covered over 180 miles. He tells part of his story in "Hitler's G.I. Death Camp", a National Geographic documentary.
After his discharge, he returned to Woodbridge, NJ and worked as a butcher in a small family market owned by his uncle. He started a small business selling and repairing lamps and toasters in a small store adjacent to his mother's dress store in a building that she owned on main street in Woodbridge, New Jersey. He and a partner eventually built a successful electrical supply business which operates today under the ownership of his son Gary. He retired to Boca Raton with his wife Dot and spent several happy decades pursuing his passions of golf, friends, cards, cars, debates, and good food and drink.
Services will be held this Monday, February 3, 2020, 12:30 pm, at Temple Beth El Mausoleum 333 SW 5th Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33432. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to Tri-county Animal Shelter of Boca Raton, 21287 Boca Rio Road, Boca Raton, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020