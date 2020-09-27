Edwin "Eddie" Guarino, 94, of Hollywood, Florida went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on the 14th of September 2020. Edwin Eugene Guarino, formerly of Mount Vernon, New York, was born on March 10, 1926, son of Ralph and Eugenia (Beardsley) Guarino. He is survived by his children, Janet White, Linda Peluso (Jerry), Robert Guarino (Lori); and four grandchildren, Jill, William, Robbie, and Anthony.
Edwin Eugene Guarino was an everyday hero. Edwin was drafted into the United States Navy during World War II. During World War II, Edwin's tours included Hawaii, the Phillipines, and San Diego aboard a Navy Submarine Chaser. Edwin served as the ship's storekeeper and supplies / inventory clerk. Some days Edwin was even called upon to serve as the ship's helmsman. Edwin's military career highlight was sinking a Japanese submarine along with another Submarine Chaser outside of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Following his service during World War II, Edwin served in the Navy Reserves for 10 years in New Rochelle, New York.
Visitation on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens Home, 6301 Taft Street in Hollywood, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Road, Hollywood, Florida. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hollywood, Florida. Please visit www.fredhunters.com
for further details.