1/1
Edwin "Eddie" Guarino
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin "Eddie" Guarino, 94, of Hollywood, Florida went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on the 14th of September 2020. Edwin Eugene Guarino, formerly of Mount Vernon, New York, was born on March 10, 1926, son of Ralph and Eugenia (Beardsley) Guarino. He is survived by his children, Janet White, Linda Peluso (Jerry), Robert Guarino (Lori); and four grandchildren, Jill, William, Robbie, and Anthony.

Edwin Eugene Guarino was an everyday hero. Edwin was drafted into the United States Navy during World War II. During World War II, Edwin's tours included Hawaii, the Phillipines, and San Diego aboard a Navy Submarine Chaser. Edwin served as the ship's storekeeper and supplies / inventory clerk. Some days Edwin was even called upon to serve as the ship's helmsman. Edwin's military career highlight was sinking a Japanese submarine along with another Submarine Chaser outside of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Following his service during World War II, Edwin served in the Navy Reserves for 10 years in New Rochelle, New York.

Visitation on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Fred Hunter's Hollywood Memorial Gardens Home, 6301 Taft Street in Hollywood, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7450 Stirling Road, Hollywood, Florida. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hollywood, Florida. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 26, 2020
It was my pleasure to meet Edwin on my visits to my sister Sandy Levitt. We thank you for your service and well never be forgotten. Our condolence to the families. Marilyn and Jim Mallette.
Marilyn Mallette
September 25, 2020
Eddie and I share the same birthday, March 10th. I came to know Eddie through his daughter Janet. He was a kind caring gentleman who was proud to have served his country. He loved his family.
Marie Windsor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved