Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Boca Raton, FL
Resources
Edwin William Young Sr.


1923 - 2019
Edwin William Young Sr. Obituary
Edwin William Young, Sr. of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was 96 years old. Edwin was born in Patchogue, New York on September 20, 1923 to parents Frances and John Young. At the age of 19, Edwin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in World War II. He was honorably discharged November 14, 1945. He owned a successful automobile dealership in New York; he made the move to Boca Raton, Florida in 1958 and founded Delray Lincoln Mercury. Besides being an astute businessman, Edwin was a man of faith; he strongly supported the work of St. Paul Lutheran Church in spreading the word of the Gospel.

Edwin is survived by three devoted sons: Edwin W. Young, Jr., Roy Timothy Young and John Bruce Young. He also leaves behind beloved grandchildren: Melissa, Jessica, Bradford, Christian, Alexander, Edwin W. Young III and great-grandson Shawn. Family members greeting him at heaven's gate include Edna Young Elliot, Joyce Young Clements, Craig Clements, Jr. and Stefan T. Young.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 1:00-3:00pm at Glick Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will start at Noon on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Boca Raton. Following the service, Edwin will be laid to rest with Military Funeral Honors at Boca Raton Mausoleum.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019
