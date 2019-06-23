Edythe Katz



With Sadness & heavy hearts, our mom/grandmother/great grandmother Edythe Katz, passed away May 30th, 2019 at the age of 93 surrounded by her daughters.



The love of her life Charles Katz (husband) preceded her in death, as did her



step-daughter Janet (Katz) Greenspan. She will be lovingly missed by her daughters, Bonnie Austin; Ann (Gary) Brown;



Jodi (Dan) Murphy & her Step-Children, Barbara (Marty) Rosen & Jack (Elena) Katz.



She will be forever remembered with love by her numerous Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.



Edythe loved life to the fullest, and always had a smile on her face. She had a passion for singing & acting and would have a song for every situation.



She had a "Larger than life Personality" and touched the lives of all she met. Charles would always say "Once someone meets Edythe, they will never forget her."



Edythe was truly memorable. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



A Celebration of her life to follow.