|
|
Edythe "Edie" MacMurdo died peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2020 at home with her children by her side. She was widowed by her beloved husband, Robert MacMurdo. Edie is survived by her sister Joan (Blaine) Holzer; her children Raymond (Megan) MacMurdo, Mary (Bill) Wilson, and Robert (Nathalie) MacMurdo; her grandchildren Jessica Foster, Frazer Foster, Stephanie MacMurdo, Danielle MacMurdo, Zachary Wilson, and Samantha Wilson; and her great-granddaughter Chloe Caserta. She is an alumni of Nova University, Florida Atlantic University and The University of Florida. She taught seventh grade math at Seminole Middle School for decades. She loved the ocean, which matched the blue of her eyes. She deserved to be proud of the love and care she provided for her family. We will be forever grateful. Service will be held at Barbara Falowski Funeral Home, 300 SW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. Her viewing will be on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 10:30am to 11:30am. Services to immediately follow. Reception will be held at her house. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020