Edythe N. White - 1925-2019It is with deep sadness and respect that we announce the passing of my mother, Edythe N White, 93 years young who died this morning. She lived in West Hartford, CT and Boca Raton, FL most of her life. Edie leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and David Luke of Pompano Beach, FL, David's twin brother Jamie Luke of Bournemouth, England and Pompano Beach, her 4 legged grandson Oscar, and was pre-deceased by her husband Marshall White in 1994 and her beloved son Richard White in 2007, her brother Sidney Neiditch, her sister Florence Maythog, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her parents Morris and Rose Neiditch. She leaves many friends and colleagues, most notably her longtime companion Alfred Woods of Los Angelos, CA., and her wonderful Carer Marilia Chatelaine of West Palm Beach. Edie was an icon in the travel industry, as owner and President of White Travel Service, Inc. for over 40 years. With her son Richard White, they pioneered the cruising agency to both National and International status as one of the highest ranking cruise agencies in both the US and internationally. This was Edie's greatest joy and accomplishment and White Travel was "her baby" and her life. She and Richard sat on the boards of most major cruise lines and she loved to travel the world with her son Richard and longtime friend and partner Al Woods, including 3 World Cruises, and hundreds more fascinating cruises to amazing countries, from Dubai to Egypt, Turkey, Hong Kong, and her favorite...Paris. She rode camels, climbed the Parthenon in Athens, weathered hurricanes at sea, shopped till she dropped at the bazaar in Istanbul, was serenaded by gondoliers in Venice, met and traveled with dignitaries and celebrities including the Ambassador to England, Sofia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, Rita Moreno and more. Edie had such an exciting life and rose to a high level of excellence in a field that she so dearly loved. She was a role model to all working women at a time when women's professional roles were more difficult and challenging to achieve, but Edie had a dream and accomplished it. In her youth she was a professional singer and dancer, performing at USO shows, Radio Shows including Major Bows, and recorded records with "The 3 Debs", a very successful trio of Dolly, Edie and Barbara, who would often perform with The Andrew Sisters. Edie was an entrepreneur, wife, mother, and lover of animals. She was a staunch liberal who was open to all experiences, people, and who taught her children at a very young age to respect everyone equally, and whatever we did - to always have a strong work ethic which we carried throughout our lifetimes. My mother was a fighter, up until her last breath surrounded by her daughter, son-in-law and dearest friend and aide. Edie loved life, and will be missed by so many people and will always live in our hearts. She lived life on her own terms and didn't miss a thing! A Private family service will be held in Florida at the Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale, and Edie will then be buried at Emanuel Cemetery in Wethersfield, CT next to her beloved son, Richard Steven White. There will no calling hours but we invite all of Edie's friends and relatives to visit her at Emanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, The family would greatly appreciate any donations to the Humane Society of America, Edie's favorite charity or to the . I wish my mother peace and love and joy and to be reunited with her son in Heaven. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019