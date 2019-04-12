|
|
93, Passed away April 9, 2019 peacefully in her home of 30+ years in Boca West Loving wife of the late Burton to whom she was married 58 yearsAdored mother of Hal, Jeffrey, Kenneth and Stuart and daughters-in-law Tina and Claudia. Cherished grandmother of, Jordan, Royce, Evan and Dana as well as her dear friends. Eileen was born in Brooklyn, NY to Irving and Hilda Fein and had a younger brother Mark. Funeral Service today Sunday, April 14th at 10:00 am at Temple Beth El, 333 SW 4th Avenue, Boca Raton Shiva Sunday 04/14/19 and Monday 04/15/19 - 12:30 pm until 9:00 pm at the Marcus residence in Boca West CC, Memorial contributions may be made to the ().Together, we will carry her memory in our hearts.KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES 561-717-2874 or [email protected]
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019