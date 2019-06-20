|
|
Eileen Therese Shumer Watson, 85, of Hallandale Beach, passed peacefully at home on June 14. The eldest child of Oscar and Margaret Shumer, Eileen grew up in Coral Gables, attended Miami HS, where she was a highly rated tennis player, and the University of Florida. Eileen worked for Exxon and Nassau Downs OTB in New York. Eileen and husband Jules Watson were married for 48 years before his passing in July 2017. Eileen is survived by daughters Marsha Matthews and Joni (Cliff) Bail, son Andrew (Estrella) Watson, grandchildren Hilary, Eric, Olivia, Owen & Melanie, brothers Frank and Robert (Ann) Shumer, and beloved pups, Chipper and Dazy. The family will have a private service. Donations may be made to http://www.hollydogs.org/how-you-can-help/ to help rescue greyhounds.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 20, 2019