Elaine Margaret Zanger Weber has died at the age of 99. She lived a very full life and was loved by everyone she met, mainly because of her caring and positive demeanor. On her new adventure Elaine will be joining her high school sweetheart and former Florida State Senator Chuck Weber, her mother Gladys, her daughter Judy, her grandson Michael and great grandson David.



Elaine leaves in body, but never in spirit: 5 children… Suzy Stone (Lee Stone), Chuck Weber, Tom Weber, Carol Lockrow (Park Lockrow), Laurie Weber (Mark Callahan)… 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.



Elaine and Chuck Weber came down from cold and grey Detroit and visited Ft. Lauderdale in 1951. They were amazed at the weather and the ocean and the beauty and she asked him, "Do you think we could live here?"... and he said, "I don't see why not". And so they did.



They immersed themselves in the growing city, which was much smaller than what they were used to. They figured they would go to Miami often. Elaine says she thinks they went twice.



Elaine was very involved with St. Anthony's, The Girl Scouts, The Jaycees, and Cardinal Gibbons… and was the founding president of the St. John the Baptist Women's Guild. She was also involved with the Right to Life, The Miss Elaineous Boutique, the Country Collection on Las Olas and the Pink Lady Thrift Store at Holy Cross.



And at the age of 98 was still moving furniture around the house and vacuuming the pool.



Elaine was someone who brightened up any room she entered and she leaves us all with so many fond memories... She taught us about being positive and always looking on the bright side and also always having a "Plan B". And we will miss her.



A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be arranged when we all can safely gather together again.



