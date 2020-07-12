Elaine May Christopher entered Heaven on July 4, 2020 while in the hospital. She died peacefully in her sleep, survived by Daniel J. Christopher her husband of 54 years; two daughters Donna (Jim) DeChant, parents to grandson Christopher and Rose (Thomas) O'Connor, parents of granddaughter Kaelia. She will be reunited with her parents, John Kenosian and Margaret Avery, her brother Robert (Geri) and her beloved sister, Susan. For more information, please visit the website for Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs, FL.



