1/1
Elaine May Christopher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine May Christopher entered Heaven on July 4, 2020 while in the hospital. She died peacefully in her sleep, survived by Daniel J. Christopher her husband of 54 years; two daughters Donna (Jim) DeChant, parents to grandson Christopher and Rose (Thomas) O'Connor, parents of granddaughter Kaelia. She will be reunited with her parents, John Kenosian and Margaret Avery, her brother Robert (Geri) and her beloved sister, Susan. For more information, please visit the website for Kraeer Funeral Home in Coral Springs, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1655 University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 330716026
9547538960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 11, 2020
Current events prevent us from celebrating our Mothers Life as she deserved. Our tribute to her life can be found at the Kraeer Funeral Home site or cut/paste this link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/coral--fl/elaine-christopher-9248352
Donna DeChant
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved