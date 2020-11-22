Elaine Georgeanna Zervakis Mitchell, 76, passed away suddenly on April 3, 2020. Elaine was laid to rest at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Coconut Creek, FL. Elaine is a beloved mother, grandma/grandmar/yaya, and friend.



Elaine was born on June 13, 1943 in Ozone Park Queens, NY to the late Katherine Sanchimenti Zervakis and the late George Zervakis. She graduated from Bishop McDonnell School in Brooklyn, NY. Elaine met the love of her life, John Mitchell, Sr., while working at Bendix in New York City. Elaine and John raised their family in Lindenhurst, NY until they moved to Coral Springs, FL in 1980. Elaine moved to Pompano Beach, FL after her husband passed away.



Elaine was devoted to her children and grandchildren. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports and participate in their activities. Elaine enjoyed crocheting and made beautiful blankets. She enjoyed Italian lessons, playing Rummikub with friends and family, was an avid reader and participated in book clubs. She enjoyed traveling, especially overseas, and instilled a love of travel in her family. There wasn't a month that went by when she wasn't traveling to see her children or grandchildren or they were coming to see her. Elaine was a fabulous cook, as anyone who had the pleasure of enjoying one of her meals would agree. She always had a big pot of sauce and her award-winning meatballs waiting for her family when they came to visit.



Elaine is predeceased by her husband of 25 years, John Michael Mitchell, Sr. (d. 1988), her sister Christina Zervakis (d. 1948), her parents George Zervakis (d. 1967) and Katherine Sanchimenti Zervakis (d. 1987). Elaine is survived by her four children, three daughters-in-law, one son-in-law, and 11 grandchildren. John Mitchell, Jr. and Tracey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Darren Mitchell and Carolyn of Mendham, NJ; Brian Mitchell and Tathiana of Gaithersburg, MD; and Christina Mitchell Hawks and Don of New Canaan, CT. Her grandchildren: John III (JT), Gianna, Francesca, Connor, Mackenzie, Katherine, Thomas, Grace, Donal, Ryan, and Gavin.



