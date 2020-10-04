Eleanor A. (Kett) Conway, 89, died (non COVID-19) in Fort Lauderdale, Aug. 30, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA and raised in nearby Waban. Horse racing fan who hit a trifecta payoff daily -- in her capacity to love; her belief in transforming adversity; and her modeling of strength and forgiveness.
Graduate of Newton High School and Katharine Gibbs School of Boston. Secretary to James Hurst, YMCA Mass. during post-WWII transition when families became new emphasis; in 1952 worked at actuarial firm Connell Price & Co.; Stock market chartist for Weston W. Adams Co. where bosses, Mr. Adams Sr., former Pres. Boston Bruins, and Howard W. Burns, cemented her enthusiasm for stocks. After marrying Bill Conway, her spouse of 60 years, they relocated to the warmer climate of Fort Lauderdale in 1956.
Ellie's interests included: raising kids, flying a Piper Cub, Hawaiian dresses from Pualani Mossman Avon's Las Olas shop, selling real estate, competing in tennis leagues with daughter Denise, joining Women in Broadcasting, savoring son John's prime rib roasts, painting, Miami Dolphins, horse racing outing with sidecar cocktail at Original Tropical Acres Restaurant, travel, and numerology. Active in Quota Club and Kiwanis of Wilton Manors service clubs. Ellie and Bill relished nature and created a bird and butterfly backyard habitat that included a gray fox family.
Gave up on playing the piano as a youth, preferring hockey with her brothers and snow skiing with pals Marilyn, Bobsey, and Lee, yet was always drawn to piano music. Ellie had an insatiable curiosity for world affairs as a voracious reader of newspapers, romance and suspense novels. Yet her most prized literary works were handwritten letters and homemade cards from her young children, homesick college students, traveling backpackers, and soldier deployed to a triple canopy jungle.
Some people affect our lives because they're always around, while others like Ellie leave lasting impressions just because they're extraordinary-even her occasional presence enriched others. Ellie stood out in every gathering. She was easy to find: Listen for the laughter. She was so fun…so interesting…so kind. Her laugh and smile were infectious. It's rare gift that we'll miss.
Survived by sons Bill, Jr., and John Conway; daughters Lissa Flowers (Jim), Denise Naylor (Lew), Jamie Conway, and Katie Ballbé (Carlos); brothers Richard Kett and Philip Kett; sisters-in-law Jane Henzel Kett (Richard), Patricia Carroll Conway (Jack), Elizabeth Conway Grozier (Jimmy), Suzanne K'Burg Kett (Walter); ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Predeceased by spouse William C. Conway, Sr.; parents, Walter Dennis Kett and Bertha Agnes Martineau Kett of Waban; brother, Walter Stephen Kett; aunts: Florence Josephine Martineau, Mary Clare Martineau Poehlman, (Everett) of Goffstown, NH, great aunt Bertha Mary Martineau Morrison (John) of London, U.K. whose 1903 Grand National winner Drumcree's horse hide was ceremonially displayed during family parties.
