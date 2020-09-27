Eleanor "Hope" Lieberman, age 90 on September 24th, formerly from Johnstown, Pittsburgh, and Coconut Creek, Florida. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Morris. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Florence (Schwartz) Suchman and devoted sister to the late Isadore Suchman, Lillian (Hodes) and Zelma (Kaufman). Mother of Steve (Suzy) and Wayne (Bridget). Grandmother of Meric (Vanessa), Brianna and Kira Lieberman and Great -Grandmother to Bradley, Morgan, and Deborahann Ward. Survived by her sisters-in-law Faye Schwartz and Barbara Lieberman and her many friends at Wynmoor and the Bridge. Hope fought for her life daily; hit by a car as a child, the early loss of her husband, cancer, heart problems, dementia, and finally covid. She never gave up and always kept her rare sense of humor. Services and interment will be PRIVATE. Contributions in Hope's memory may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W. Washington D.C. 20024. Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc. family owned and operated. www.schugar.com