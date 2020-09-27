1/
Eleanor "Hope" Lieberman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor "Hope" Lieberman, age 90 on September 24th, formerly from Johnstown, Pittsburgh, and Coconut Creek, Florida. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Morris. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Florence (Schwartz) Suchman and devoted sister to the late Isadore Suchman, Lillian (Hodes) and Zelma (Kaufman). Mother of Steve (Suzy) and Wayne (Bridget). Grandmother of Meric (Vanessa), Brianna and Kira Lieberman and Great -Grandmother to Bradley, Morgan, and Deborahann Ward. Survived by her sisters-in-law Faye Schwartz and Barbara Lieberman and her many friends at Wynmoor and the Bridge. Hope fought for her life daily; hit by a car as a child, the early loss of her husband, cancer, heart problems, dementia, and finally covid. She never gave up and always kept her rare sense of humor. Services and interment will be PRIVATE. Contributions in Hope's memory may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W. Washington D.C. 20024. Arrangements entrusted to the Ralph Schugar Chapel, Inc. family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved