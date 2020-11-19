Eleanor Wells, 86, of Plantation, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born May 26, 1934 to Margaret and Raymond Goberville in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from St. Louis Academy in Rosen, Illinois. Eleanor loved everything about Chicago, especially her Bears, Bulls, and Cubs. She spent hours at the PAL fields cheering on her 3 children in their multiple sports, keeping score, and being a team mom. She was an avid reader and visited the Plantation Library weekly. Eleanor cherished her friends and enjoyed going on adventures with them and the grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Raymond Goberville, and her brother-in-law, Jack Boss. Surviving are her three children James E. Wells, Jr. of Pompano Beach, Florida, Peggy (Kevin) Greb of Roswell, Georgia, and John (Nancy) Wells of Kennesaw, Georgia. Eleanor has 4 beloved grandchildren, Lucas Greb, Haley Greb, Taylor Campbell and Bailey Wells, a brother Dr. Thomas (Linne) Goberville, a sister, Maureen Boss, and several nieces and nephews who all survive. Visitation is Thursday, November 19, 2020, 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, GA. A funeral mass is scheduled Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00am at the Catholic Church of St. Ann in Marietta, GA.



