Eleanor Picard
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eleanor "Ellie" Picard


1934 - 2019
Eleanor "Ellie" Picard Obituary
Eleanor "Ellie" Picard, 85 passed away Oct. 27, 2019. She and her deceased husband Arthur were longtime residents of Plantation, and founding members of St. Gregory the Great Life after 50 Fellowship. She established lifetime friendships and was formerly active with the Beta Sigma Thi sorority. She loved traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. She was the loving mother to Suzanne (John), Kathy (Ossie) and David (Jayson), Grandmother to Shannon, Kelly and Christina, and proud Great Grammy to Ava, Juliana, Joseph, Jake, Aiden and Avery. She was anticipating the birth of her granddaughter Christina's baby in 2020. In order to help others Eleanor, like her husband chose to donate her remains to the University of Miami School of Medicine. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Caring Hands, ALF, Vitas Hospice and all the wonderful people who helped care for Ellie. The family will receive friends on Wednesday 5:00-7:00PM for a life celebration at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street. Please contact the funeral home for the time of the service or visit tmralph.com 954 587-6888.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 29, 2019
