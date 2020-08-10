1/1
Eleanor Reese-Slaton
Eleanor Reese-Slaton died peacefully on August 4 from natural causes. Born Eleanor Mumford Hissey on April 25, 1916, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Ethia Shockley and John Timanus Hissey. She lived in the Baltimore area with her husband, William Evan Reese, until they retired to Boca Raton, FL. They enjoyed 57 years of wedded bliss. She enjoyed reading, soft music, walking on the beach, doing crosswords and going on cruises. Her favorite holiday was Christmas.

She is survived by her three children: Dallas Cunningham DeBell (John) of Broomfield, CO; Barbara Reese Barranco of Myrtle Beach, SC; and William Evan Reese, Jr. of Homestead, FL; as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her second husband, William Slaton; and her sister, Jean Hissey Blanch of Edina, Minnesota.

The family thank the staff of the Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL, for their wonderful care of our mother. We thank Vitas Hospice for their faithful care.

A memorial service will be planned when it is safe for our families to travel.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2020.
