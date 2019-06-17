|
Eleftheria "Betty" Zervoudakis
Betty Zervoudakis passed away on June 9, 2019 at the young age of 56 surrounded by loving family and friends. Betty courageously fought a 22-month battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Born in Montreal, Canada, Betty was raised in Lighthouse Point, Florida and was part owner of an Automobile Business. Betty is survived by her mother Vassiliki of Lighthouse Point; brother Alex (Sandra); nieces and nephew, Samantha, Adriana and Joseph of Boca Raton; long term loving partner of 23 years, Robert "Bobby" Siravo of Lighthouse Point and their two children pitbulls, Anabel and Coco; many very dear friends. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 19th, 10:30 a.m. at Kraeer Funeral Home at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Pompano, Beach. Donations may be made in Betty's name to the Humane Society or .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 17, 2019