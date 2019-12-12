Home

Babione - Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
(561) 395-8787
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
1100 North Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral
Boca Raton, FL
Elfriede Maria Lynch


1940 - 2019
Elfriede Maria Lynch Obituary
Elfriede Maria Kling Lynch, (age 78), passed away December 7th, 2019.

She was born on Christmas eve 1940 in Aschaffenburg, Germany, to Edmund and Maria Gertrude Kling. She came to the United States in 1951, living first in Madison, CT; then Franklin, IN; Manitou Springs and Fort Carson, CO; Izmir, Turkey; Bordentown, NJ; and finally in Boca Raton, FL.

A graduate of Izmir, Turkey, American High School, she earned a bachelor's degree from Rider University, Lawrenceville, NJ, and a master's degree from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL. She was employed by Florida Atlantic University for 32 years and retired in 2008. She held various positions in the Departments of University Relations and University Advancement.

Survivors are her husband, William T. Lynch; sons William (Stacy), Daniel (Kimberly) and Edward Lynch (Meepani); her daughter Elfriede Lynch Willson; nine grandchildren, Maryanna, Helen, Samuel, Richard, Milena, Rayna and Liam Lynch and Ryan and Anna Willson.

She is also survived by two brothers, Fredrick Fisher (Cathy) and Walter Fisher (Pam).

A viewing will take place Thursday, December 12 from 5-8 pm at the Babione-Kraer Funeral Home in Boca Raton, Florida. The funeral is Friday December 13th at 11 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Boca Raton, with a burial to follow.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 12, 2019
