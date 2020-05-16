Eliane Elise (Pesso) Jost, 89, died unexpectedly at her home in Deerfield Beach, Florida on May 7, 2020. She is survived by her son Paul and his wife Laura of Boca Raton, Florida and Washington, DC; her daughter Marie and her husband Frank Paris Jr. of Manassas, Virginia; her son Henry of Deerfield Beach, Florida; grandsons Frank Paris III and his wife Heather of Lake Worth, Florida and Michael Paris and his wife Stefanie of Vienna, Virginia; granddaughter Addison Jost of Deerfield Beach, Florida; great grandsons Luke, Jackson, Charles, Frank and Hugh Paris; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
She is predeceased by her husband Pierre who died in 1995 and her three brothers, Henri, Robert and Jean-Jacques.
Eliane was born in Rabat, Morocco and she dearly loved her country of birth. She received her degree from the University of Bordeaux. After studying English in the United Kingdom, she returned to Morocco and took a job on the US Air Force Base in Rabat, where she met her beloved Pierre Jost who had joined the US Air Force. Both gave up their French citizenship, became Americans and spent the next 18 years at Pierre's various assignments which included Lake Charles AFB in Louisiana, Toul Rosieres AB in France, McChord AFB in Washington State, and Moron AB in Spain, before retiring at Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia. Eliane had many jobs on the various bases where she and Pierre lived including teaching English and French for the University of Maryland (in France) and at the Defense Language Institute in Washington, DC where she taught generals and admirals who were going to work at embassies abroad. After Pierre's retirement she was offered a position at the Pentagon and the two moved to the Washington, DC area, and she began a successful career in military personnel.
She spent many years in community theater performing in such plays as The Diary of Anne Frank, Come Back Little Sheba, Cabaret, and Arsenic and Old Lace. She loved to dance, listen to classical music, attend the opera, read a good crime story, watch a good detective show or movie, cheer for Roger Federer, travel, eat French food and chocolates, and spend time in person and especially via Facebook with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family in France. She was not yet proficient on her iPhone but showed improvement and could order groceries on-line.
A virtual Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
She is predeceased by her husband Pierre who died in 1995 and her three brothers, Henri, Robert and Jean-Jacques.
Eliane was born in Rabat, Morocco and she dearly loved her country of birth. She received her degree from the University of Bordeaux. After studying English in the United Kingdom, she returned to Morocco and took a job on the US Air Force Base in Rabat, where she met her beloved Pierre Jost who had joined the US Air Force. Both gave up their French citizenship, became Americans and spent the next 18 years at Pierre's various assignments which included Lake Charles AFB in Louisiana, Toul Rosieres AB in France, McChord AFB in Washington State, and Moron AB in Spain, before retiring at Langley AFB in Hampton, Virginia. Eliane had many jobs on the various bases where she and Pierre lived including teaching English and French for the University of Maryland (in France) and at the Defense Language Institute in Washington, DC where she taught generals and admirals who were going to work at embassies abroad. After Pierre's retirement she was offered a position at the Pentagon and the two moved to the Washington, DC area, and she began a successful career in military personnel.
She spent many years in community theater performing in such plays as The Diary of Anne Frank, Come Back Little Sheba, Cabaret, and Arsenic and Old Lace. She loved to dance, listen to classical music, attend the opera, read a good crime story, watch a good detective show or movie, cheer for Roger Federer, travel, eat French food and chocolates, and spend time in person and especially via Facebook with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her extended family in France. She was not yet proficient on her iPhone but showed improvement and could order groceries on-line.
A virtual Memorial Service will be held via Zoom on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 16, 2020.