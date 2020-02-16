|
Elinor Ann Kelly, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 21st from 6:00-8:00pm at Fred Hunter in Hollywood.
Born September 26, 1935, in Brockton, MA. She was the youngest of six children. She married John M. Kelly and they had six children of their own.
Elinor is survived by John M. Kelly, Jr. (Marilyn), Ronald Kelly, Thomas Kelly (Yani), Susan Hardie (Paul), Debbie Stevens (George); and 10 grandchildren: Kyle, Scott (Sandra), Shawn, TJ, Jennie, Tim, Christina, Amanda Sky, Matt, Amber, and one great-granddaughter on the way.
Elinor is preceded in death by John M. Kelly, Sr., Edward Kelly and Dorothy Williams.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2020