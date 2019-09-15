|
|
Elinor passed away peacefully on August 29th. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on November, 24, 1926. She married the love of her life, Saul Epstein in 1945 at the age of 18. They moved to Springfield, Massachusetts and settled in nearby Longmeadow where they raised their daughters, Lynne and Janet before retiring to Delray Beach. Elinor was a warm, friendly, caring person who treasured her time with family and friends. Elinor is survived by her daughters, Lynne Lawrence-Cogan of Boynton Beach and Janet Epstein of Burke, Virginia. She also leaves four grandchildren, Jim and Beth Lawrence and Matthew and Andrea Harmon and a sister, Sondra Oliver of Boynton Beach. Services will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 11 am at Temple Beth Shalom, 19140 Lyons Road, Boca Raton, FL 33434
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019