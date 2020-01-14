|
|
Elinor Minicone of Plantation, FL passed away January 9, 2020. She was born in Richmond Hill, NY to Philip Valenti & Lena Giaccone. She married Lorenz Minicone, together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage. "Larry" preceded her in death in 2014. She was also preceded in death by their daughter, Linda Minicone Kelly. She is survived by sons, Gregory (Lisa) & Stephen (Lorna) Minicone; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00-9:00 PM at the T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street, Plantation, FL 33317 A service will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00AM at St. David Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. To read more visit tmralph.com. 954-587-6888
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2020