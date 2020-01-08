Home

Elinor Rask

Elinor Rask, 91, was a 65-year resident of Wilton Manors. She passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020. Originally from Chicago, Elinor enjoyed crafts, cruises and many performances at the Broward Center. She is survived by her children Steve of Fort Lauderdale and Sue of Chicago. She will be laid to rest next to her husband of 53 years, Knud, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC. Elinor was a kind, generous soul who will be missed by many. Skol.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 8, 2020
