Elissa Ruth Bramson
Elissa Ruth Bramson, nee Friedman, 82, of Boynton Beach, FL, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Melvin. Loving mother of Laurence, Raizel, Gary, and Steven. Grandmother of Jason, Zachary, Brian, Jacob, Brett, Robert-Josef, Samuel, and Austin. Great grandmother of six. Daughter of the late Frieda and Al Friedman. Loving sister of Les Friedman. Passionate fundraiser for cancer research and avid advocate of democratic politics. Graveside services are private, but you can access the service on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM, Chicago time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PAP CORPS, 5367 Landon Circle, Boynton Beach, FL. 33437. For Info: 847-256-5700

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
21
Graveside service
1:30 PM
Available at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
