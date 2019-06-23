Most will remember Bea as a top producing, award winning Realtor and Broker specializing in properties in the Lighthouse Point area. Partnering with her daughter Lizann they offered clients great knowledge of the market they called home. Bea's other lifelong job can be summed up with what she often told her five kids. "I am the mother!" Bea is survived by four of her five children, Kingsley G. Brown "King"-(AnneMarie Dienstbach), Marcia Brown Finch-(Dallas), Garwin L. Brown "Gar"-(Jody), Elizabeth Ann Kelly Brown "Lizann". Her youngest Curtis Christopher Brown "Curt" went to heaven 7/31/1991. Bea is also survived by her sister Jane Hester Strauss, and her beloved nieces and nephews and their children.



Bea was the first born of George Black Hester, an Olympic sprinter and national record holder and Isobel Kelley Hester, a nationally ranked swimmer and diver. Bea attended Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a proud Kappa Alpha Theta. Though Bea's main passions were Real Estate and her children, she also hosted over 200 foriegn language students and loved the role of mentoring them. Born Catholic, she lived her faith and brought many to Christ including many of her students. Bea was an avid traveler, loving trips to Italy and Vail. She was always physically fit and active. Bea lived her life to the fullest and she will be missed by many.



Please join us for a Memorial Mass at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the chapel at St Ambrose Catholic Church, 380 S. Federal Highway, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441



Donations may be made to the FAU Foundation, Memory & Wellness Center, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary