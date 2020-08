Elizabeth J. "Betty" Perry- February 6, 1946-August 14, 2020 --a beloved teacher of elementary and high school students in Deerfield Beach, Florida passed away at home after a brief illness. She was known for her tough love with students and her irreverent sense of humor about every situation. An animal lover, Miss Perry, always had several pets who were treated better than most humans. A unique educator who taught many students to read, Miss Perry is survived by her brother, Robert Perry, numerous close friends and hundreds of students whose lives were enriched because of her dedication in the classroom. Peace, love, adopt an animal. Donations can be made to the ASPCA or the Try County Humane Society.



