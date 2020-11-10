1/
Ellen Adelkopf-Herman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Adelkopf-Herman, 77, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice Care Center in Delray Beach, FL with her husband Bill by her side.

A graveside service will be held for Ellen at The Independent Stamford Lodge Cemetery on Hoyt St, Darien, CT. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894320 for service and other information.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to The American Cancer Society or The Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach/Broward County. To leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guest book hosted on https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894320.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved