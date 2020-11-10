Ellen Adelkopf-Herman, 77, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice Care Center in Delray Beach, FL with her husband Bill by her side.
A graveside service will be held for Ellen at The Independent Stamford Lodge Cemetery on Hoyt St, Darien, CT. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894320
for service and other information.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to The American Cancer Society
.