Ellen Adelkopf-Herman, 77, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at Trustbridge Hospice Care Center in Delray Beach, FL with her husband Bill by her side.A graveside service will be held for Ellen at The Independent Stamford Lodge Cemetery on Hoyt St, Darien, CT. Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894320 for service and other information.Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to The American Cancer Society or The Trustbridge Hospice Foundation of Palm Beach/Broward County. To leave a message of condolence online you may visit the family guest book hosted on https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9894320