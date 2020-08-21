Ellen Marcus, 80, of Coconut Creek, Florida, passed away on Aug 14th from Covid. She was born Feb 8, 1940 to Tilly and Harry Levin in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn in 1957 and then attended University of Wisconsin in Madison. She had various jobs over the years but her true calling was caring for others. When her children were young she was a stay at home mom; later she was the primary caretaker for many years for her mother who predeceased her. Ellen was an incredible artist who excelled in many different mediums, including drawing, sculpting, ceramics and most recently wood carving. She won several local and regional awards for her jewelry and wood carving. She volunteered her time with Progressive Paws, a non-profit that utilizes dog therapy to help children with special needs. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Eric (Jennifer), Susan, and David (Deborah); grandchildren Zachary, Tristan, Gwen, Trevor, and Caleb; sister Harriet (Chuck) Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. A service over Zoom will be held on Fri Aug 21 at 6:30pm for her family and friends. Donations in her memory can be made to either Progressive Paws or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



