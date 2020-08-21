1/1
Ellen Marcus
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Marcus, 80, of Coconut Creek, Florida, passed away on Aug 14th from Covid. She was born Feb 8, 1940 to Tilly and Harry Levin in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Adelphi Academy in Brooklyn in 1957 and then attended University of Wisconsin in Madison. She had various jobs over the years but her true calling was caring for others. When her children were young she was a stay at home mom; later she was the primary caretaker for many years for her mother who predeceased her. Ellen was an incredible artist who excelled in many different mediums, including drawing, sculpting, ceramics and most recently wood carving. She won several local and regional awards for her jewelry and wood carving. She volunteered her time with Progressive Paws, a non-profit that utilizes dog therapy to help children with special needs. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Eric (Jennifer), Susan, and David (Deborah); grandchildren Zachary, Tristan, Gwen, Trevor, and Caleb; sister Harriet (Chuck) Berlin; and many nieces and nephews. A service over Zoom will be held on Fri Aug 21 at 6:30pm for her family and friends. Donations in her memory can be made to either Progressive Paws or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Service
06:30 PM
Zoom
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved