Ellen Neistadt Blumin
Ellen Neistadt Blumin died suddenly on September 21, 2020. She was the devoted wife of J. Stanley Blumin, beloved step mother to Gary Blumin and the late Jill Blumin and loved grandmother -Gigi- to Jordan and Blake Blumin. She is survived by her identical twin, Trudy Lechner (Ben). She was 'twin mommy' to Suzanne, Jeremy and Jennifer Gluck (Garrett) and beloved great aunt to Jake Lechner and Joey and Eric Gluck.

Ellen had been in the medical field for many years in Baltimore and North Miami Beach as office manager for plastic surgery practices. Later in life she became a realtor.

Funeral services at Temple Beth El cemetery September 23, 2020. Due to COVID-19 regulations- family only.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Funeral service
Temple Beth El cemetery
